LDP Official Cautious on Trump Call for Warship Dispatch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese ruling party official on Sunday expressed caution over U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Japan and others to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz.

"We need to carefully consider the matter as the conflict is ongoing (in the Middle East)" following the attacks on Iran by U.S. and Israeli forces, Takayuki Kobayashi, policy chief of the Liberal Democratic Party, said in a debate program of Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK.

"Hurdles are very high" for possible operations to safeguard ships by Japan's Self-Defense Forces, he also said.

In a social media post Saturday, Trump called on Japan, Britain, China, France, South Korea and other nations that are affected by the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to send warships to keep the key oil transport waterway "open and safe."

Kobayashi said that Trump's remarks "change from time to time," adding that Japan needs to confirm his true intention at an upcoming bilateral summit. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is scheduled to meet with Trump in Washington on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]