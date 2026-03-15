2 Japanese Flee Middle East on S. Korean Military Plane

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 15 (Jiji Press)--South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that 211 people, including two Japanese, have been evacuated from the Middle East on a South Korean military transport aircraft.

This came after Japan earlier this month transported South Korean nationals from the region on a flight chartered by the government for the evacuation of Japanese nationals.

In 2024, Japan and South Korea signed a memorandum on mutual support for the evacuation of their citizens in the event of an emergency in a third country.

The Japanese government said Wednesday that South Koreans were among those who fled the Middle East, where tensions are flaring following the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, aboard a chartered flight that arrived at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, the same day after departing from the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

The flight marked the first evacuation of South Korean nationals by Japan based on the bilateral cooperation agreement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]