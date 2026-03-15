Japan, U.S. to Cooperate against Critical Mineral Disruptions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States agreed Sunday to launch a framework in which the two countries will act quickly together to prevent disruptions in the supply of critical minerals.

The agreement was reached at a bilateral ministerial meeting held in Tokyo on the sidelines of an international conference on energy security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The envisaged bilateral framework will be joined by senior officials from related Japanese and U.S. ministries and agencies.

They will work to prevent supply disruptions for critical minerals resulting from possible export restrictions by resource-producing countries, apparently including China. The officials will also cooperate in information-sharing and mutual supplies of important minerals as needed.

Participants in the bilateral talks included Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]