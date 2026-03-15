Former Ozeki Sumo Wrestler Wakashimazu Dies at 69

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese professional sumo wrestler Wakashimazu, who held the rank of ozeki, the second highest in the makuuchi top division, died of illness on Sunday. He was 69.

A native of the town of Nakatane on the island of Tanegashima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Wakashimazu, whose real name was Mutsuo Hidaka, joined Futagoyama stable after graduating from a high school in Kagoshima and made a professional debut in the March 1975 grand tournament.

Despite being a lightweight wrestler, Wakashimazu, who was popular with the nickname "Nankai no Kurohyo" (Black Panther of the South Sea), continued performing well and rose to makuuchi in the January 1981 tournament.

He was promoted to the ozeki rank after the November 1982 tournament, and won two makuuchi tournaments, in March and July 1984.

After retiring at the July 1987 tournament, Wakashimazu launched his own stable in 1990 and trained wrestlers including Shohozan, a former komusubi, the fourth-highest rank in the makuuchi division.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]