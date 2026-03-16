INTERVIEW: Expert Urges Japan, U.S. to Reaffirm Importance of Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump should reaffirm the importance of their countries' alliance when they meet in Washington this week ahead of Trump's visit to China, a prominent U.S. expert has said.

The Takaichi-Trump summit is also expected to focus on a possible minesweeping operation by Japan's Self-Defense Forces amid the deteriorating situation involving Iran, according to Kent Calder, director of the Edwin O. Reischauer Center for East Asian Studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

"Most importantly, Japan should want to reinforce the U.S.-Japan alliance and the inclination of President Trump to think of Japan's interests ahead of China," Calder said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

Trump is very "transactional," Calder said, adding, "It seems...his economic sense and his sense of wanting a good deal goes ahead of his sense of geopolitics."

Noting that the United States is "in a difficult situation now," Calder emphasized the need for Japan to show Washington how it could contribute to resolving various issues, such as soaring energy prices and inflation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]