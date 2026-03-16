"Kokuho" Misses Out on Oscar for Makeup, Hairstyling

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese box-office smash "Kokuho" failed to win the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling in the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Hairstylist and makeup artist Kyoko Toyokawa, Kabuki makeup artist Naomi Hibino and Kabuki wig artist Tadashi Nishimatsu were the first Japanese nationals from a Japanese movie to be nominated in the category of the most prestigious awards for the film industry.

Meanwhile, Japanese-born Kazu Hiro won the Makeup and Hairstyling prize in 2018 and 2020 for non-Japanese films.

Directed by Lee Sang-il, Kokuho, or national treasure, features two rival Kabuki actors' devotion to "onnagata" female roles in the rigorous male-only traditional performing theater.

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