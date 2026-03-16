China Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 16 (Jiji Press)--Two China Coast Guard ships entered Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa on Monday.

As the Haijing ships attempted to approach a Japanese fishing boat, the Japan Coast Guard moved to ensure the boat’s safety and warned the Chinese ships to leave the waters, according to the Japanese organization.

The incident marked the first confirmed entry of any Chinese government ship into the waters around the Senkaku Islands since Feb. 10.

The two ships entered Japanese waters around Minamikojima in the island chain around 5:30 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

The Japanese-administered islands, called Diaoyu in China, are claimed by Beijing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]