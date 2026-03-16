Cherry Trees Begin to Bloom in Japan This Season

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Sample Somei-Yoshino cherry trees began to bloom in the cities of Kofu and Gifu in central Japan and Kochi in western Japan on Monday, marking the country's first blooms this season, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced.

Kochi was the first in the country to see cherry blossoms for the third straight year. Cherry trees in the city began to bloom six days earlier than average and seven days earlier than last year.

Kofu saw the earliest blooming since records began in 1953, which was nine days earlier than average and 10 days earlier than last year.

In Gifu, the first blooming date tied the record set in 1989, 2021 and 2023, and it was nine days earlier than average and nine days earlier than last year.

The cities experienced higher-than-usual temperatures last month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]