Sharp Moves Headquarters Back to City of Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. on Monday relocated its headquarters back to the city of Osaka in western Japan's namesake prefecture, after being based for roughly a decade in the city of Sakai in the same prefecture.

The new headquarters is housed in a building in Osaka's Chuo Ward, near Sakaisuji-Hommachi Station on Osaka Metro Co.'s Chuo Line and Sakaisuji Line. The company is leasing office space from the first basement level up to the 13th floor.

About 800 employees from departments such as corporate planning, human resources and general affairs are scheduled to relocate by the end of April.

Sharp had maintained its headquarters in Abeno Ward in the city of Osaka since 1924. However, the company sold the head office building and its site due to deteriorating financial conditions and moved its headquarters to Sakai in 2016.

"I am very pleased to have relocated our headquarters to Sakaisuji-Hommachi today," Sharp President and CEO Masahiro Okitsu told reporters Monday, citing advantages including improved commuting access for employees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]