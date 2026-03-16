Japan Electronics Union Seeks Pay Scale Hikes of 12,000 Yen or More

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Electrical Electronic and Information Union on Monday decided to accept monthly pay scale hike offers of 12,000 yen or higher from management in the ongoing 2026 "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

The minimum acceptable level decided by the umbrella body for labor unions at electronics makers rose from last year's 10,000 yen or more, as the group aims to realize robust pay hikes amid persisting inflation.

Major member unions had demanded a pay scale hike of 18,000 yen. Negotiations are underway before the unions receive responses from management on Wednesday.

In the electronics industry, labor unions typically unify their pay hike demands and the schedules of their negotiations. The minimum acceptable level serves as a threshold for deciding whether to go on strike.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]