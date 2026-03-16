Indefinite Term Given for Saitama 2022 Triple Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, March 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese district court Monday sentenced a man to an indefinite prison term for murdering three members of a family, including a U.S. citizen, in the city of Hanno in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in December 2022.

The crime was "brutal, merciless and very vicious," Presiding Judge Hideki Igeta said in a lay judge trial at Saitama District Court, while acknowledging the defendant's limited criminal responsibility. Public prosecutors sought the death penalty.

The defendant, Jun Saito, 43, harbored anger and the delusion that the victims were attacking him, the judge said. "The manner of the crime was extremely vicious as Saito relentlessly assaulted the victims even after they stopped resisting," the judge emphasized.

It is very serious that Saito killed the three victims, who were without fault, and "capital punishment could have been an option," the judge said.

Meanwhile, Igeta said that the defendant had schizophrenia at the time and "it is suspected that he had difficulty in restraining himself from committing the crime." The judge admitted that Saito had a limited mental capacity, finding an indefinite prison term to be appropriate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]