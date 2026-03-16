Takaichi Values Panel Proposals for Imperial Succession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that she values proposals made by the government's expert panel to ensure a sufficient number of Imperial Family members.

In 2021, the panel proposed two measures: allowing female members of the Imperial Family to retain their status after marriage and adopting male members from the paternal line of former Imperial Family branches.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, led by Takaichi, and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, have agreed to prioritize the latter measure.

During a meeting of the House of Councillors' Budget Committee on Monday, Takaichi said that she "respects" the panel's proposals, indicating that she does not intend to give preference to either measure.

Regarding the LDP-JIP coalition agreement, Takaichi explained, "What should be listed first is a matter between political parties."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]