Japanese Panel Begins Talks on Development Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--A panel of experts established by Japan's Foreign Ministry launched discussions on Monday on how better the country's overseas development assistance should be provided to meet its strategic needs.

The panel of 10 specialists on areas including development policy will discuss ways to strengthen the Japan International Cooperation Agency, an organization that oversees the country's official development assistance.

"The strategic importance of ODA in foreign policy is growing even more," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at the panel's first meeting. JICA "needs to be strengthened to address new areas of importance and challenges, including economic security," he said.

The panel will meet roughly once a month, aiming to compile suggestions by summer. The proposals are expected to be reflected in JICA's medium-term plan beginning in fiscal 2027.

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