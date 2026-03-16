Motegi, Rubio Vow Close Communication over Strait of Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday agreed to maintain close communication amid Iran's de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a telephone meeting, Motegi is believed to have sought to clarify Washington's intentions ahead of a summit on Thursday between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump, who has asked Japan and other countries to deploy warships to the strait.

It was the first telephone meeting between Motegi and Rubio since the United States and Israel started attacking Iran late last month.

"The safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is of critical importance to the international community, including Japan, particularly from the perspective of energy security," Motegi said in the meeting that lasted for about 20 minutes.

He also said Japan will continue to make all possible diplomatic efforts in cooperation with the international community, including the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]