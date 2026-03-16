Band Exchanges Proposed for Japan's SDF, U.S., Taiwan Forces

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Keiji Furuya held talks with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te in Taipei on Monday, proposing a plan to hold cultural exchanges among bands of Japan's Self-Defense Forces, the Taiwanese military and the U.S. military.

Taiwan's presidential office released a video of the meeting between Lai and Furuya of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, head of a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers aiming for stronger Tokyo-Taipei relations.

"It's just cultural exchanges, and there's no reason for China to say anything," Furuya said.

Furuya told a press conference that Lai had expressed support for the proposal. Furuya also revealed that Raymond Greene, director of the American Institute in Taiwan, Washington's de facto embassy there, also took a positive stance toward the proposal, in a meeting on Sunday.

The Japanese lawmaker made a similar proposal in an English-language speech at a forum in Taipei on Monday. He said he and Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara had discussed the text of the speech in advance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]