Myaku-Myaku Mascot Spurs 2-Yr Extension of Expo Goods Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The organizer of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka has decided to extend sales of official goods, including items featuring Myaku-Myaku, the official mascot of the Expo, by two years until the end of March 2028 as demand remains strong.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition approved the move at a board meeting in Tokyo on Monday, allowing licensed companies to continue selling Expo goods previously set to go off sale at the end of this month.

The association also decided to draw up guidelines to enable individuals to create and share derivative works based on Co-Myaku, a design derived from Myaku-Myaku, on social media platforms.

The use of the official logo and characters for business purposes, currently limited to companies that participated in the Expo and affiliated organizations, will also be expanded to general businesses for a fee starting in April.

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