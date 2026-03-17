4 Unconscious after Cargo Ship, Fishing Boat Collision off Aomori

Newsfrom Japan

Aomori, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Four people were left unconscious after a collision between a cargo ship and a fishing boat off the northeastern Japan prefecture of Aomori in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Japan Coast Guard's 2nd regional headquarters in Shiogama, Miyagi Prefecture, also in northeastern Japan, was alerted by the cargo ship's captain at around 1:20 a.m. that the two vessels had collided while sailing off the Misawa fishing port in Aomori, resulting in the fishing boat capsizing.

After all 13 people aboard the fishing boat were rescued, four were found unconscious, while the remaining nine sustained no major injuries, according to the Hachinohe Coast Guard Office.

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