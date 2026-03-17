Japan Govt Names 12 Experts to National Council Advisory Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday named 12 experts to an advisory body to the national council on social security reform, which discusses consumption tax cuts and a refundable tax credit program.

Former Keio University President Atsushi Seike will chair the panel.

The panel is expected to hold its first meeting this month. "Preparations are underway for it to meet as early as possible," said Minoru Kiuchi, minister for all-generation social security reform.

Key appointees to the panel include Toshihiro Nagahama, an economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute Inc. and a private-sector member at the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, Yuri Okina, chair of the government's Tax Commission and Miyazaki Governor Shunji Kono.

The panel also includes Motoshige Ito, a professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, and former Bank of Japan policy board member Goshi Kataoka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]