Shigeaki Mori, Hiroshima Hibakusha Hugged by Obama, Dies at 88

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Shigeaki Mori, the hibakusha survivor of the August 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima who was embraced by former U.S. President Barack Obama, died at a hospital in the western Japan city Saturday. He was 88.

Scenes of Mori, a historian, and Obama hugging in May 2016, during Obama's visit to Hiroshima as the first sitting U.S. president, were reported by many media outlets around the world.

Mori experienced the atomic bombing at a point some 2.5 kilometers from ground zero when he was 8. He had attended an elementary school where all of the children in the school building were killed, but he survived because he had transferred to another school just before the bombing.

He started research on U.S. prisoners of war killed by the atomic bombing after the end of World War II, having learned that the body of a U.S. soldier was found within the premises of the school he attended before the transfer.

While working as a company employee, Mori collected materials and conducted interviews. He identified 12 U.S. prisoners of war who perished in the bombing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]