Nissan to Sell U.S.-Built SUV in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will sell the U.S.-built Murano SUV in Japan, starting in early 2027.

The move by the Japanese automaker comes as the country faces pressure from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce its trade surplus with the United States.

Nissan will import the Murano using a simplified safety screening system that the Japanese transport ministry newly introduced for U.S.-made passenger vehicles.

The Murano, made at a plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, was previously sold in Japan between 2004 and 2015.

Among other Japanese automakers, Toyota Motor Corp. plans to sell three U.S.-built models, including the Highlander SUV, in Japan, starting as early as April.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]