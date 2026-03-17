Japan's Average Land Price Up for 5th Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The average land price in Japan as of Jan. 1 rose 2.8 pct from a year earlier, up for the fifth straight year, the land ministry said Tuesday.

The growth, up from the previous year's 2.7 pct, reflected a gradual economic recovery, as well as growing demand for condominiums in large cities, such as Tokyo.

For residential areas, the nationwide average land price climbed 2.1 pct, virtually unchanged from the year before. The country's three largest urban areas around Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya recorded a price increase of 3.5 pct.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, Tokyo posted the highest price growth, at 6.5 pct, for the first time in 18 years. Six of the 10 residential areas with the fastest price increases were in central Tokyo.

In the four major regional cities of Sapporo, Sendai, Hiroshima and Fukuoka, the average residential land price rose 3.5 pct, up for the 13th year in a row. However, the growth decelerated by 1.4 percentage points, partly due to rising construction costs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]