Hormuz Security to Take Center Stage at Takaichi-Trump Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Security in the Strait of Hormuz is expected to take center stage at a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday amid Iran tensions.

The focus is on what Trump will demand in ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transportation waterway that Iran has largely blocked following U.S.-Israeli attacks, and how Takaichi will respond, sources familiar with the matter said.

Takaichi will visit Washington for four days from Wednesday, her first U.S. visit since taking office in October last year.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss ways to expand cooperation in ensuring economic security in a bid to reduce dependence on China for supply chains.

Takaichi will depart Tokyo's Haneda Airport for Washington on Wednesday. On Thursday, she will hold a summit with Trump and attend a working lunch at the White House. She will also attend a dinner party to be hosted by the president. It is rare for Trump to greet a foreign leader at both lunch and dinner.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]