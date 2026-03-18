Crude Oil Surge Seen Spurring Price Hikes in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Surging crude oil prices stoked by escalating tensions over Iran are fueling concerns in Japan about an acceleration in price hikes for a wide range of products including daily goods.

Rises in crude oil prices lead to hikes in prices of materials of plastics and agrochemicals, and help raise production and logistics costs through higher gasoline and electricity prices.

With upward pressure on prices already observed in some sectors, an expert sounded an alarm over a possible economic slowdown.

This month, major chemical makers reduced production of ethylene, a crude oil-based key material for various industrial products, one after another.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. plans to raise its domestic prices of vinyl chloride resin, for which ethylene is used as a material, by 30 yen or more per kilogram from April. Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. has announced price hikes for some products including resin.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]