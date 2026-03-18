Japan's Foreign Ministry Launches Peace Mediation Unit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry has launched a new office tasked with actively engaging in the efforts to broker peace in countries in conflict.

The International Peace Mediation Unit was set up within the ministry's Foreign Policy Bureau on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference the same day.

Establishing such a unit was included in the coalition agreement between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its partner, the Japan Innovation Party.

Some 25 officials from the ministry's United Nations Policy Division, International Cooperation Bureau and regional bureaus concurrently serve as members of the new unit, which is aimed at helping prevent conflicts and bring an early end to ongoing combats abroad.

Japan is trusted by countries around the world, and the new unit "can utilize our expertise and know-how," Motegi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]