Motegi Urges Iran to Ensure Safety of Navigation in Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday urged Iran to immediately stop attacks on civilian facilities in Gulf countries and any acts that threaten the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Motegi made the request during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.

It was the second telephone talk between the two foreign ministers since the United States and Israel started attacking Iran late last month.

Expressing concern over the current situation in which many Japan-related ships are stuck in the Persian Gulf, Motegi also called on Iran to “take appropriate measures” to ensure the safety of all vessels there.

Araghchi explained Iran’s position, and the two foreign ministers agreed to continue communication to calm the situation as soon as possible. Motegi also called for the early release of the two Japanese nationals currently detained in Iran.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]