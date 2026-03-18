Help of Japan, Others Not Needed in Iran Operations: Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 17 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States does not need assistance from Japan and others for its military operations against Iran, effectively backtracking on his earlier request for nations including Japan to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post made on social media, Trump said that the U.S. government has been informed by "most" of its NATO allies that they do not want to get involved with the military operations.

Voicing great dissatisfaction, Trump said, "We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need."

He then went on to say that the United States has achieved military success in the Iran operations and that Washington therefore "no longer 'need' or desire" the NATO members' assistance.

"WE NEVER DID!" he said, adding, "Likewise, Japan, Australia or South Korea."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]