Many Major Japan Firms Fully Accept Pay Hike Demands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Many major Japanese companies fully accepted their unions' pay hike demands Wednesday, when this year's "shunto" spring labor-management negotiations reached a climax.

Despite an uncertain business environment due partly to U.S. President Donald Trump's high tariff policy and escalating tensions in the Middle East, moves to raise wages to secure effective workers are spreading among large firms.

In the automobile industry, Toyota Motor Corp. fully met its union's request for monthly wage and bonus hikes for the sixth straight year. The leading Japanese automaker aims to reward employees who are working strenuously to improve productivity in defiance of a tough business climate reflecting the U.S. tariff policy.

Among its peers, Nissan Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp. earlier this month announced decisions to fully accept hikes requested by their respective unions.

In the electronics sector, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC Corp. and Fujitsu Ltd. fully accepted a unified pay scale hike request of 18,000 yen per month, marking the highest agreed level under the current negotiating format.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]