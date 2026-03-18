Takaichi Leaves for 1st U.S. Visit as P.M. to Meet Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday night departed for Washington to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on her first visit to the United States since taking office in October last year.

Ensuring the safety of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a key topic in their talks, amid a de facto blockade of the strait by Iran following the U.S.-Israeli attack on the country.

One focus will be on what actions the president will ask Japan to take, including the possible dispatch of Japan's Self-Defense Forces troops to the strait.

Takaichi and Trump are due to meet at the White House on Thursday.

While calling on countries, including Japan, to send naval vessels to the Strait of Hormuz to escort ships, Trump has also stated that military assistance is not needed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]