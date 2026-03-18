30 Pct of Young People Find "Shukatsu" Necessary: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--About 30 pct of people in their 20s and 30s in Japan believe it necessary to make "shukatsu" end-of-life planning, a survey showed Wednesday.

The online survey, conducted last September by funeral firm San Holdings Inc., found that 32.0 pct of 300 respondents aged 20-39 consider shukatsu as an "indispensable preparation for the future."

Meanwhile, 28.7 pct answered that shukatsu means "having life sorted positively" and 27.7 pct said it is "something that should be done for the family."

The survey also confirmed that "money" is the biggest concern for later stages of life, cited by 48.7 pct. "Loneliness" comes second, scoring 20.0 pct.

Another finding is that 64.0 pct are preparing for old age, chiefly by saving money, making investments and purchasing insurance policies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]