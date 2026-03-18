Wartime Domei News Agency Newsletters Released Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Press Research Institute on Wednesday released digital copies of 68 issues of internal newsletters published before and during World War II by Domei News Agency, a government-backed news agency.

The newsletters contain "powerful language intended to boost wartime morale, providing insight into the circumstances of the time," an official of the institute said.

Domei News Agency, the predecessor of Jiji Press and Kyodo News, published 86 internal newsletters between November 1936 and November 1944.

After the Pacific War broke out in December 1941, an address by the head of Domei News Agency that was published as the war situation deteriorated contains phrases such as "all-out mobilization" and "preparedness as a frontline reporter," which appear to have been intended to encourage employees.

The institute also released 16 employee lists from Domei News Agency and its predecessor organization.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]