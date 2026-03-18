Japanese Climber Dies on Mount Kenya

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese climber died after slipping down Mount Kenya in Kenya on Thursday last week local time, an official of Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Details including the victim’s age and sex as well as how the accident occurred were withheld.

The mountain, which is over 5,000 meters high, is the second-highest peak in Africa after Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Mount Kenya was registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1997.

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