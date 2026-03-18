Chinese Visitors to Japan Down 45 Pct in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of Chinese visitors to Japan in February fell 45.2 pct from a year earlier to 396,400, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the overall number of foreign visitors to Japan in February is estimated to have totaled 3,466,700, rising 6.4 pct to hit a record high for the month. The increase reflected travel demand linked to the Lunar New Year holiday period from mid-February.

The total tally was propped up by increased visitors from South Korea, Taiwan, Europe and North America.

The monthly number of Chinese visitors, which at one point exceeded 1 million, has hovered below 400,000 since last December as Beijing urged its citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

Recent tensions around Iran are also feared affecting the number of tourists to Japan from the Middle East and from Europe traveling via the region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]