Japan, Singapore Agree to Deepen Strategic Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong, agreed Wednesday to deepen their countries' strategic cooperation in various fields, including the economy, national security and digitalization.

During their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Takaichi and Wong also agreed to upgrade the bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Takaichi said that Japan and Singapore are like-minded countries that have promoted a free and open international order based on the rules of law.

Wong, who is visiting Japan for the first time since taking office in May 2024, responded that the two countries can maintain a world based on multilateralism and international rules.

The two leaders confirmed their intention to work together to maintain and expand the free trade system, which has been undermined by the high tariff policy of U.S. President Donald Trump.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]