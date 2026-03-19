Iran Tensions Overshadowing Inbound Travel to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Escalating tensions over Iran following U.S. and Israeli strikes on the country are beginning to affect foreigners' travel to Japan.

A number of flights have been canceled as airports in Middle East countries and airspace over the region have been closed due to the ongoing conflict, leading hotels in Japan to start seeing cancellations of reservations from those who were planning to visit the East Asian nation from Europe via major airports in the Middle East.

Also, airfares are rising globally due to higher aviation fuel costs reflecting soaring crude oil prices, potentially impacting inbound travel to Japan.

The Japanese tourism industry is paying close attention to the situation.

Many flights between Japan and the Middle East have been canceled since the United States and Israel started their military operations against Iran in late February.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]