Chinese Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 18 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese Coast Guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa on Wednesday.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the four ships entered Japan's territorial waters one after another near Uotsuri Island in the Senkaku chain between around 4:05 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. They left the area between around 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu.

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