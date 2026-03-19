Japanese Nationals Urged to Leave Iraq Immediately
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry has raised its travel alert to the highest Level 4 for the whole of Iraq, urging Japanese nationals in the country to leave it immediately.
The move reflects the deteriorating situation in Iraq, where pro-Iran armed groups are coming under attack amid U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.
The ministry also called for avoiding trips to Iraq for any purpose.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]