Japanese Nationals Urged to Leave Iraq Immediately

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry has raised its travel alert to the highest Level 4 for the whole of Iraq, urging Japanese nationals in the country to leave it immediately.

The move reflects the deteriorating situation in Iraq, where pro-Iran armed groups are coming under attack amid U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The ministry also called for avoiding trips to Iraq for any purpose.

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