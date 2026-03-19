Suzuki to Raise Indian Plant's Annual Capacity to 1 M. Units

Newsfrom Japan

Hansalpur, India, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. is set to raise annual automobile production capacity at its plant in western India by 250,000 units to one million units with the addition of a new line now under construction.

The company on Wednesday allowed members of the media to view the plant, which is in Hansalpur in the western state of Gujarat and operated by subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

The new line, scheduled for completion between July and September, will be used for the production of electric vehicles, according to Suzuki.

The Hansalpur plant, which stands on an area of about 2.6 million square meters, began operations in 2017.

The new line, the fourth at the plant, will primarily produce the e Vitara, Suzuki's first EV model. The existing line that produces the e Vitara will be used to increase the output of the Fronx, a popular compact SUV.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]