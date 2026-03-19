German Defense Chief Pistorius to Visit Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The German government said Wednesday that Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will visit Asia-Pacific countries including Japan, Singapore and Australia for nine days from Friday.

The security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific region are closely interconnected, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said, adding that how to secure a rules-based international order and solid supply chains will be a major challenge.

Officials from major defense equipment makers such as Airbus and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems will accompany Pistorius, planning to deepen cooperation with defense industries in Japan and other countries.

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