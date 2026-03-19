Domestic Violence Consultations Hit Record 98,000 in Japan in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police received 98,289 requests for consultations over domestic violence in 2025, up 3.5 pct year on year and hitting the highest level since the 2001 entry into force of the law for preventing such acts, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

The annual number increased for 22 years in a row. Men accounted for some 30 pct of the victims.

Of the total, police took action on 8,358 cases, down 0.7 pct. Violence and assaults made up about 90 pct, and murder and attempted murder accounted for 128 cases, while 88 cases were for violations of restraining and other orders for the protection of victims.

The number of children aged up to 17 who were referred to child consultation centers by police over suspected abuse inched up 0.2 pct to 122,588.

Child abuse cases that led to arrests or other police actions fell 2.2 pct to 2,592, and the number of victims in the cases decreased 2 pct to 2,647, both marking the second-highest figures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]