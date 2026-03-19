BOJ Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged at a two-day Policy Board meeting that ended Thursday.

The board voted eight to one to maintain the policy of guiding the unsecured overnight call rate, Japan's benchmark short-term interbank lending rate, to around 0.75 pct. The policy rate was raised to the level from around 0.5 pct in a decision made last December.

Of the nine Policy Board members, Hajime Takata proposed raising the policy rate to around 1.0 pct, but the proposal was voted down by a majority.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the central bank said that the Japanese economy has "recovered moderately, although some weakness has been seen in part."

In the face of rising tensions in the Middle East following the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, global financial and capital markets have been volatile and crude oil prices have risen significantly, the BOJ said, adding, "Future developments warrant attention."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]