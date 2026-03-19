BOJ to Assess Impact of Higher Crude Oil Prices: Gov. Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Thursday that the central bank will examine how higher crude oil prices would put downward pressure on the domestic economy.

The BOJ "placed importance on a newly emerged risk scenario stemming from a rise in crude oil prices," Ueda said at a press conference after the central bank did not raise its policy interest rate for two consecutive policy-setting meetings at its Policy Board meeting that ended earlier in the day.

The governor suggested that the BOJ will carefully assess the impact of the deteriorating situation in the Middle East.

The BOJ focuses on the underlying rate of inflation excluding temporary factors when deciding whether to raise interest rates.

Regarding future price trends, Ueda noted that they "could fluctuate in either direction," expressing his view that there are risks on both sides--downward pressure due to an economic slowdown and upward pressure reflecting higher crude oil prices and the yen's weakening. "We will decide which is more important after watching the situation a little more."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]