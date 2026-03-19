Yokohama Green Expo Faces Low Awareness with 1 Year to Go

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--With only a year to go before the start of the International Horticultural Expo 2027 in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, public awareness of the event remains low, making it urgent to build momentum.

As the event will take place during the summer, addressing heat concerns at the venue, which will be developed on the site of a former U.S. military facility in western Yokohama, is also a challenge.

GreenxExpo 2027 is scheduled to run for about six months from March 19, 2027.

In a survey conducted by the Kanagawa prefectural government last autumn, more than 80 pct of Yokohama residents were aware of the Expo, but the figure fell below 50 pct for the prefecture as a whole, excluding Yokohama.

"We want to raise awareness across the entire prefecture," a prefectural government official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]