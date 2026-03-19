Cherry Trees in Central Tokyo Begin to Bloom

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency said Thursday that its sample cherry tree at Yasukuni Shrine in central Tokyo has begun blooming this season.

The announcement came five days earlier than average and than last year.

Earlier this week, the season's first Somei-Yoshino blooms were reported in the central cities of Kofu and Gifu and the western city of Kochi on Monday, and in the central city of Nagoya on Tuesday.

On Thursday, such a report also came from the western city of Hiroshima.

Higher-than-usual temperatures in February are believed to be prompting cherry trees to bloom earlier.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]