Sharp to Promote Kawamura to President and CEO

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. said Thursday that it will promote Senior Executive Managing Officer Tetsuji Kawamura to president and CEO on April 1.

Masahiro Okitsu, the current president and CEO of the Japanese electronics maker, will step down from the post and become deputy chairman.

According to the company, the personnel change is intended to drive future growth strategies steadily and swiftly.

After Sharp posted a consolidated net loss of about 150 billion yen for fiscal 2023, due to sluggish liquid crystal display operations, Okitsu took office in June 2024 and promoted restructuring efforts, including the sale of part of the Sakai plant in Osaka Prefecture.

The company now forecasts a net profit of 53 billion yen for fiscal 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]