Japan Resumes Gasoline Subsidies amid Middle East Tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government resumed subsidies for oil wholesalers on Thursday, aiming to lower retail gasoline prices to around 170 yen per liter amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The subsidies were discontinued at the end of last year when the provisional gasoline tax surcharge was abolished.

The resumption came after crude oil prices surged following Iran's de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route, in response to U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

According to the industry ministry, the average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan climbed to a record high of 190.8 yen per liter as of Monday. The average price jumped 29 yen from a week earlier, equaling the record weekly increase.

For the week from Thursday, the government will provide 30.20 yen per liter to oil wholesalers. Some gas stations in rural areas lowered prices on the day, while others left prices unchanged. The effects of the subsidies are expected to become more evident in a week or two.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]