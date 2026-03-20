Trump Urges Takaichi to Contribute to Free Navigation in Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 19 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to help ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed.

In response to Trump's request made during their meeting in the White House, Takaichi condemned Iran's actions in the region and called for an early de-escalation of the situation.

Also at the summit, the two leaders agreed on a second batch of Japanese investments and loans in the United States under a bilateral tariff deal, including the construction of small nuclear power plants.

The meeting lasted about an hour and a half, including the time that had been secured for a working lunch, which was canceled for longer summit discussions at Trump's request. This is Takaichi's first visit to the United States since she took office in October last year.

Speaking to Trump, Takaichi said, "Only Donald can bring peace and prosperity to the world." She expressed her wish to support him.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]