Trump Hosts Dinner for Japan's Takaichi at White House

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 19 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House in Washington on Thursday, giving an unusual reception to a foreign guest for his administration.

In a speech, Takaichi stressed that she and Trump are the "best buddies." Raising her fist, she said, "Japan is back," using a phrase of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was close to Trump.

Trump expressed gratitude for Japan's donation of 250 cherry trees to commemorate this year's 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, inviting Takaichi to visit the site together after the trees are planted.

Takaichi also extended congratulations to Trump on the birthday of his third son, Barron, on Friday.

The dinner featured lobster gratin and strawberry and vanilla ice cream. Professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama, who played golf with Trump and Abe, and Masayoshi Son, chairman and president of SoftBank Group Corp., also attended.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]