Japan, U.S. Reject Attempts to Change Status Quo over Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed their opposition to any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force over Taiwan.

At their meeting in Washington, the two leaders agreed that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are indispensable for regional security and global prosperity and expressed their support for a peaceful solution through dialogue.

Takaichi and Trump confirmed their policy of promoting the "free and open Indo-Pacific" concept and strengthening cooperation further in dealing with China and North Korea.

Trump said he will praise Japan in his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping while acknowledging that the relationship between the two Asian countries is slightly tense.

Takaichi asked for further U.S. cooperation in resolving the issue of Japanese citizens kidnapped by North Korea, and Trump expressed his support. The two leaders confirmed that they will remain involved in efforts toward the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]