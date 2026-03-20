Japan to Provide 90-B.-Yen Soft Loans to Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Vietnam on Friday concluded an agreement that Tokyo will provide 90 billion yen in soft loans to the Southeast Asian country as part of its official development assistance program.

Of the sum, 50 billion yen will go to projects aimed at helping Vietnam promote green transformation, or a transition to clean energy, and address climate change.

The loans will also support infrastructure development, such as roads and irrigation facilities, to enhance disaster resilience in mountainous areas in northern Vietnam.

Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Naoki Ito, who attended the signing ceremony for the yen loans, said that green transformation, disaster prevention and innovation will be new pillars of bilateral cooperation.

According to the Japan International Cooperation Agency, yen loans extended to Vietnam reached 102.2 billion yen in fiscal 2023, but no such loans were provided in fiscal 2024.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]