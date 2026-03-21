Japan's Takaichi Lays Flowers at Arlington National Cemetery

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited Arlington National Cemetery near Washington on Friday morning and laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The prime minister placed a wreath decorated with red and white flowers imitating the Hinomaru, Japan's national flag, and offered a silent prayer, with many members of the public observing the proceedings.

It is customary for Japanese prime ministers to lay flowers at the cemetery during visits to Washington.

On Friday afternoon, Takaichi, who was visiting the United States for a summit with President Donald Trump, left the U.S. Air Force's Joint Base Andrews near Washington on a Japanese government plane and headed home.

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